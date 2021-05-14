Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.49

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and traded as high as $2.60. Pacific Green Technologies shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 17,578 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99.

Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGTK)

Pacific Green Technologies Inc acquires, develops, and markets emission control technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulphur dioxides, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants; and ENVI-Pure, which removes acid gases, particulate matter, dioxins, VOCs, and other regulated hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels.

