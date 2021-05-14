Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

PKG stock opened at $155.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.71. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $86.93 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

