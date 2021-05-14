Palatin Technologies (PTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Palatin Technologies to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of ($0.16) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Palatin Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PTN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,575. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $119.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

