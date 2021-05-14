Palisade Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,845 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,474 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,401,000 after purchasing an additional 188,388 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.92.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $70.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.17, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.