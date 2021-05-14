Palisade Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,435 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAX. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,046,000 after purchasing an additional 401,586 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,084,000 after purchasing an additional 289,794 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,749,000 after purchasing an additional 109,585 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,438,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,657,000 after purchasing an additional 82,213 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Baxter International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,102,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $329,199,000 after buying an additional 62,795 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.75 and its 200 day moving average is $80.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

