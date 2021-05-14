Palisade Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,251 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,525 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $223.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.93 and a 200 day moving average of $212.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.82 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.