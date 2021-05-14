Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys 3,001 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.5% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in International Business Machines by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM opened at $144.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.42 and its 200-day moving average is $126.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

