Palisade Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Ball comprises 1.5% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $11,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter worth $3,617,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 5.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 39.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ball by 28.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on BLL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.69.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL opened at $88.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $59.79 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.