Palisade Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after buying an additional 485,255 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,910,000 after purchasing an additional 549,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,956,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,496,000 after buying an additional 36,067 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $67.14 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

