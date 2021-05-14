Palisade Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,371 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the period. North American Management Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.11 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.74.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $223.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.