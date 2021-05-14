Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $199.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average is $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

