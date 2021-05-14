Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $11.60 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for 1.5% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Aflac by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after buying an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Aflac by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,059 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Aflac by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after acquiring an additional 717,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 22,723.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 717,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

NYSE AFL opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $57.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average is $47.13.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,392 shares of company stock worth $4,139,134. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

