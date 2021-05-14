Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average of $75.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3,919.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

