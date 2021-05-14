Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $27.75 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,119 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 3.6% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $27,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Target by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,956 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Geier Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Target from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $208.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.20. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $114.23 and a twelve month high of $217.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $103.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

