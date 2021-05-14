Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $6.68 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,525 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $223.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.82 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

