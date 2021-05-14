Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $7.53 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 80,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $16,772,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,165,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,320,000 after acquiring an additional 43,741 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $488.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $271.91 and a 52-week high of $507.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.82.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

