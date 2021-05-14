Palisade Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,654,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Amphenol by 35.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,984 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Amphenol by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of APH opened at $65.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.62. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 619,133 shares of company stock worth $41,302,363 in the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.