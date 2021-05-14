Palisade Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,128 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in FedEx by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2,928.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 40,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of FedEx by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,426.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $303.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.40 and a fifty-two week high of $317.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

