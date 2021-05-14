Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,000 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 18,984 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Amphenol stock opened at $65.30 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,702,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 619,133 shares of company stock valued at $41,302,363. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

