Palisade Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,371 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.74.

NYSE PFE opened at $40.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.88. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $223.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

