Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 13,186 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,186 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.80 billion, a PE ratio of 125.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.00.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

