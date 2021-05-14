Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 1,630 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,615,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,861,000 after purchasing an additional 252,897 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,593,000 after acquiring an additional 784,352 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,509,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,955,000 after acquiring an additional 478,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,093,000 after purchasing an additional 323,752 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.32%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $428,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,378,965 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

