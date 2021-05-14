Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 2,080 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Ball accounts for about 1.5% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $11,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Ball by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.69.

BLL opened at $88.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $59.79 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average of $90.40.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

