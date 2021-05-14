Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 266 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $488.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $490.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.82. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $271.91 and a 1-year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

