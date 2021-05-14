Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 4,400 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 532.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.