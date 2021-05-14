Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $7,899,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.14.

NYSE:LOW opened at $200.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.20 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

