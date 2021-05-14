Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 821 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 2.0% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,641,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $69,382,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 99.1% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $378.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.82. The stock has a market cap of $118.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $117.85 and a 52 week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Vertical Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.82.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

