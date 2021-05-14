Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 957 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 1.3% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $811,698,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after buying an additional 2,979,131 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Stryker by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after buying an additional 413,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after buying an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $247.85 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The stock has a market cap of $93.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.75.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

