Palisade Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.30.

Shares of MDT opened at $124.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

