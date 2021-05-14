Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Insider Jon Christianson Sells 1,500 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $97,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $121,050.00.

PLMR stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.76. The stock had a trading volume of 160,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,778. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.08 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,214,000 after buying an additional 584,039 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 155.8% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 926,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after buying an additional 564,176 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,810,000 after buying an additional 483,445 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 683.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,158,000 after buying an additional 472,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 736.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 500,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,557,000 after buying an additional 440,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

