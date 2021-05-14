Pamp Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $53.00 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Pamp Network has a market capitalization of $8,565.36 and $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pamp Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00092862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00019987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.05 or 0.01191640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00068306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00112017 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00063429 BTC.

About Pamp Network

Pamp Network (PAMP) is a coin. Its launch date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

