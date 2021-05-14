Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.48

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.48 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 18.50 ($0.24). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 18.78 ($0.25), with a volume of 1,651,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05. The firm has a market cap of £362.14 million and a P/E ratio of 7.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.48.

About Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.