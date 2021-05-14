Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.

Pan American Silver has raised its dividend by 120.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ PAAS traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $30.95. 3,854,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.43. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

