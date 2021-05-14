Pancake Bunny Market Cap Achieves $149.09 Million (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 14th. Over the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $149.09 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be purchased for $292.20 or 0.00577951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pancake Bunny alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00091523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00020092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.90 or 0.01176661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00068841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00114182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00063400 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pancake Bunny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pancake Bunny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.