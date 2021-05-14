Paparazzi (PAZZI) Market Capitalization Tops $11,205.02

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Paparazzi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Paparazzi has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar. Paparazzi has a market capitalization of $11,205.02 and approximately $50.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00093526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00019964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $600.79 or 0.01209259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00068288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00115633 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00063718 BTC.

About Paparazzi

Paparazzi (PAZZI) is a coin. It launched on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paparazzi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

