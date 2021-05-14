Parachute (PAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.49 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $9.49 million and $216,134.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00080005 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001242 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 632,196,474 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

