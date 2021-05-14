Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.08 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $38.08 million and approximately $31.28 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $29.55 or 0.00058710 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00092877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.27 or 0.00604452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.56 or 0.00239499 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.43 or 0.01163005 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.05 or 0.01217870 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

