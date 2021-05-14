Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Holdings Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 322,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.16% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $426,065,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 341.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 286,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 109,111 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

NYSE PK opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.25. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.63.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

