Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Shares Gap Up to $120.93

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $120.93, but opened at $126.50. Park National shares last traded at $127.05, with a volume of 191 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.62. Park National had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 290.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Park National by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Park National by 11.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

