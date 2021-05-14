Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.47% of Park-Ohio worth $9,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 51.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $426.02 million, a PE ratio of -147.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 13.37%.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $153,880.00. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PKOH shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

