ParkinGo Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0942 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $1,700.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

