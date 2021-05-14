Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) shares were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.27 and last traded at $15.30. Approximately 14,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 408,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PASG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.28.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $211,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Passage Bio in the first quarter worth $86,697,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Passage Bio by 35.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,468,000 after buying an additional 787,946 shares during the period. Highline Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Passage Bio by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 602,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Passage Bio by 46.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 499,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after buying an additional 158,843 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Passage Bio by 38.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after buying an additional 123,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.