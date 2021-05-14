Paul Jr. Hodge Sells 3,500 Shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) Stock

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $119,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Jr. Hodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of Laird Superfood stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $134,015.00.

LSF stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.76. The company had a trading volume of 119,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,292.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood in the 1st quarter worth approximately $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laird Superfood from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

