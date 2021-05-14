Paul W. Hoelscher Sells 102,925 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,603.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.14. 1,393,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,314. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $44.56 and a 12 month high of $97.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,971,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,517.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,855 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 97,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 54,407 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 36,383 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

