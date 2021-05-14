PAX Gold Price Tops $1,871.33 on Major Exchanges (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,871.33 or 0.03761088 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $112.58 million and approximately $26.12 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00092830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00019973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.13 or 0.01194106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00068273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00114670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00062950 BTC.

PAX Gold Coin Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a coin. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 84,150 coins and its circulating supply is 60,161 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

