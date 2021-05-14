Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Up 0% This Week

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $127.14 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00029435 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00060868 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 1,172,862,825 coins. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.