Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Paya’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paya.

Get Paya alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter worth about $42,273,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paya by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,754,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,146,000 after purchasing an additional 752,952 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth about $47,869,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paya by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 904,409 shares during the period. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth about $39,002,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYA stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $9.60. 23,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,980. Paya has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.27 and a beta of 0.05.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paya (PAYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.