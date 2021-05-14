Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $242 million-$248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.11 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paya presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.40.

PAYA opened at $9.37 on Friday. Paya has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.14 and a beta of 0.05.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

