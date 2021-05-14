PayBX Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One PayBX coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PayBX has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PayBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00095838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00020072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $589.74 or 0.01187692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00067345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00116093 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00063428 BTC.

PayBX Coin Profile

PayBX (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.