PAYCENT (PYN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $696.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $168,478.41 and approximately $696.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00092500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00020083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $607.52 or 0.01198193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00066436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00113425 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00064072 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.